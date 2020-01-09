A fairy painting!

Christian Jackson was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and grew up in a crafty home. Art was always part of his world – so when it came time to choose a career path, the decision was easy.

Christian is a graphic designer by trade, but he’s secretly a jack of all trades: writer, composer, artist, photographer, craftsman, director, philosopher, entrepreneur… but most importantly, a dad to two beautiful little girls.

In 2003, Christian moved to Chicago to start his design career. The city provided the creative intrigue that he longed for all his life.

He grew into his own and developed his artistic style along with his personal philosophy:

“The only things worth retaining in this world are those of beauty and function. Everything else is unnecessary.”